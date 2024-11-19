10th UST Nat’l Campus Journalism Awards now open for entries

THE VARSITARIAN, the 96-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is now accepting entries from college and university-level publications for the 10th UST National Campus Journalism Awards (UNCJA).

The decade-long campus journalism awards aim to recognize outstanding works in categories such as in-depth reporting, editorial writing, and feature writing.

Winning entries will receive a cash prize of P20,000 and a certificate.

Entries may cover campus, local, or national issues, highlighting their relevance to the campus community.

Submitted entries must be published or posted online between 4 March 2024 and 7 December 2024. Print articles should be submitted in PDF format, while online stories must be screen-grabbed and converted into PDF files.

Each campus publication may submit a maximum of three entries per category.

The winners of the 10th UNCJA will be announced during the 26th Inkblots, the Varsitarian’s annual fellowship for campus journalists in the Philippines, in January 2025.