Suzuki, Lee rule Chairman’s Cup

Shin Suzuki delivered a stellar performance, firing a five-under 67 to capture the men’s low gross title, while Sang Jin Lee claimed the low gross trophy in the seniors category in the Manila Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite over the weekend.

Anya Cedo emerged the low gross champion in the ladies division, while Vince Ngo edged out Iggy Escaño in a thrilling battle to secure the Men’s I championship in the three-day tournament, which also introduced an innovative aggregate scoring format for team play.

Suzuki, a Southwoods team stalwart in inter-club competitions, dominated with 40 gross points in the marquee event.

Lee tallied 38 gross points, and Cedo posted 35 gross points to top their respective categories in the tournament backed by year-round sponsors Mitsubishi Motors Phils. Corp. and Alpine Motors Corp., Toyota Silang, Cavite, Royal Carribean International and Baron Travel and Platinum sponsors Atlas Circuits Inc., Leads Agri/Malveda Properties & Dev’t. Corp., San Miguel Corp. and Turf Company.

On the other hand, Ngo and Escaño, both with 8 handicaps, matched gross 75s but the former grabbed the title with higher back nine points.

Other individual winners were Bong Agojo (Men’s II), Felix Chua Jr. (Men’s III), Alex Corrales (Men’s IV), Fred dela Cruz (Seniors I), Art Zuluaga (Seniors II), Bernie Basilan (Seniors III), Felix Cortez (Seniors IV), Mi Ae Kwak (Ladies I), Jeong Sim Ki (Ladies II) and Rachel Shah (Ladies III).

Agojo, with an 11 handicap, fired a gross 75 for net 43 points to best Rep. Roy Loyola (gross 80-net 42), Chua shot a gross 81 for net 43 and won by lower handicap index over Rudy Ragragio (gross 82-net 43), Corrales (gross 88-net 43) also won by lower handicap index against Nico Plana (gross 91-net 43), Dela Cruz retained his crown with a gross 77 for a gross 39, defeating Marty Ilagan (gross 73-net 37), Zuluaga fired a gross 75 for net 44 to beat Ging Cadiz (gross 75-net 43), Basilan scored a gross 83 for net 43, thwarting Florene delos Santos (gross 80-net 41) via lower handicap index.

Cortez turned in a gross 90 for net 44 to foil Yosuke Nishi (gross 90-net 43), also via lower handicap index, Kwak shot a gross 80 for net 37, nipping Abby Lapid (gross 84-net 36), Ki scored a gross 79 for net 41, beating Judy Xie (gross 83-net 38), and Shah carded a gross 85 for net 41, repulsing Rolebeth Kua (gross 92-gross 39).