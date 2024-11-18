Amendments to IP Code law may unlock Phl digital economy potential

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is pushing for the passage of a site-blocking law to combat online piracy, which has been harming the country’s creative industry.

IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba -- during a presentation of research on the country's piracy situation -- said such a law would institutionalize the agency’s efforts against piracy and unlock the full potential of the creative economy.

Barba warned that the Philippines could lose around $1 billion in revenue in 2027 if online piracy continues. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, piracy currently siphons off about 7.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

“This results in lost revenue and jobs, and exposes consumers to the risk of malware and scams,” Barba said.

“A law will institutionalize our site-blocking regime to create more outcomes, unlock the full potential of our creative economy and protect our consumers from the alarming cyber threats of piracy sites. IPOPHL is still hopeful to see a site-blocking law passed soon,” he added.

In 2022, the Philippines lost roughly $700 million due to the piracy of locally produced TV shows and movies. A YouGov survey identified the country as one of Asia’s top consumers of pirated content.

Karyn Temple, senior executive vice president and global general counsel of the Motion Picture Association, echoed Barba’s sentiments, saying that 60 countries with site-blocking laws have seen positive results in their fight against piracy.

“The enactment of site blocking legislation is the next key step towards protecting Filipino consumers, content creators, and the creative industry in the Philippines and around the world,” Temple said.

Two bills -- Senate Bills 2150 and 2385 -- are currently pending in the Senate to amend the Intellectual Property Code and expand its coverage to electronic and online content.