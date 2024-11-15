Luzon residents preparing for Pepito’s onslaught

PAGASA haswarned that this weekend, Typhoon Pepito may bring dangerous conditions to Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Bicol Region residents.

According to PAGASA's 2 a.m. weather bulletin, Typhoon Pepito has maintained its strength as it moves towards the Bicol region.

The storm carries winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and wind gusts of up to 190 kph, moving west-northwest at a rapid 30 kph.

Storm Signal Warnings

- Signal No. 3: Eastern Catanduanes, and the northeastern Northern Samar

- Signal No. 2: Remaining parts of Catanduanes, eastern and central Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, northeastern Samar, northern Eastern Samar, and the remaining Northern Samar.

- Signal No. 1: Remaining areas of the Bicol Region, Marinduque, the eastern portion of Romblon, Quezon (including Polilio Islands), Laguna, the eastern and central portions of Cavite, northern and eastern Batangas, Rizal, Metro Manila, Aurora, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela, the eastern portion of Pangasinan, Ifugao, the eastern portion of Mountain Province and the eastern portion of Benguet.

In the Visayas, the remaining areas of Samar Island, Biliran, the northern and eastern portions of Leyte, the northeastern portion of Southern Leyte, the northernmost portion of Cebu, the northeastern portion of Iloilo and the northern portion of Dinagat Islands in Mindanao are also under Signal No.1

The typhoon is expected to intensify further into a super typhoon before its landfall in Catanduanes this Saturday night, 16 November, or early morning of Sunday, 17 November.

Pepito will then move along the coastal areas of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon, with possible landfall not being ruled out by PAGASA.

The weather state bureau also noted that most of the weakening by Typhoon ‘Pepito’ will occur as it passes over the landfall of Central Luzon.

PAGASA's advice

In a press conference last Thursday, PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando heavily emphasized that residents in Southern Luzon must start preparing for the typhoon.

“The next 24 hours will be crucial for the residents as Typhoon Pepito is moving fast,” the administrator said.

Juanito Galang, the Deputy Administrator for Operations and Services, reminded the residents under storm warning signals to use the lead time to prepare for the upcoming typhoon.

This came after several netizens asked PAGASA why it was still sunny in their areas, even though they were listed under storm warning signals.

“There is a specific lead time for every storm signal that is raised. It can help the residents to prepare for the upcoming typhoon,” Galang added.

Provincial Preparations

In Camarines Sur, which was heavily devastated by Typhoon Kristine, a preemptive evacuation is being implemented in the municipalities of Baao, Calabanga, Milaor, and Garchitorena.

Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte shared photos of the first evacuees arriving at public schools designated as evacuation centers.

Residents in Catanduanes are starting to strengthen and integrate their houses ahead of the typhoon.

In Virac, the province’s capital, a hardware store freely distributed construction materials such as plywood, nails, vulcaseal, and tarpaulins.

Richard Orendain of PAGASA's Hydrometeorology Division stated that the areas of Gigmoto, Pandan, and San Miguel in Catanduanes are prone to landslides, while Virac is susceptible to flooding.

Ofel’s damage in Cagayan

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile posted his thoughts online after the collapse of a bridge in Gonzaga, Cagayan.

Enrile shared that it was his first time witnessing a concrete bridge being blown down by a typhoon.

“Something is really wrong. Wasteful expenditure of public funds. Someone must have become richer, to say the least,” the former senate president added.

San Jose Bridge in Gonzaga is the only way to access the municipality of Santa Ana in the northern portion of Cagayan.

Ponce Enrile's daughter, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) administrator Katrina Ponce Enrile, said that she immediately messaged Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan to ask for a swift response on the damaged bridge.

“He immediately responded, and after coordinating with the district engineer of DPWH, they promised me that the bridge in San Jose would be repaired starting this morning,” she reported.

PAGASA also responded to the claim of Mayor Tin Antonio of Alcala, Cagayan that the state weather bureau failed to inform them that the municipality was in the direct path of Typhoon Ofel.

Servando said that the areas under Signal No. 4 and 5 will experience almost similar strength of destructive winds and rains.

He also added that the same stormy effects will be experienced by the nearby towns.

PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Glaiza Escullar also debunked Antonio’s claim that the center of Ofel passed over Alcala.

“The center of the typhoon passed over Baggao and the northeastern coast of Cagayan.”

Last Thursday, Mayor Antonio posted on Facebook claiming that PAGASA had failed to inform them that the typhoon had changed its track.

