DoH primed for ‘Pepito’ — Herbosa

The Department of Health (DoH) assured the public on Friday that all public hospitals and clinics are prepared to receive patients as typhoon “Pepito” approaches the country.

DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa urged residents of landslide- and flood-prone areas to evacuate preemptively.

“We can take action now to protect our families and ourselves. While the weather is still calm, evacuate according to the advice of your local government,” Herbosa said.

“Leave flood-prone and landslide-prone areas. Evacuate those who are ill, pregnant, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities,” he added.

Herbosa advised those planning to travel to Bicol and Quezon to postpone their trips to avoid being stranded.

He recommended that people monitor school announcements for class suspensions.

In its latest advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that “Pepito” is a very dangerous tropical cyclone.

“The next 24 hours are critical. “Pepito” is moving really fast at 30 kilometers per hour. Lubhang mapanganib ito (It’s very dangerous),” said PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando in a briefing.