Korean nationals fall over robbery

Two Korean nationals were apprehended by Parañaque City police Tambo Substation for robbery, coercion and grave threat against a fellow Korean national in Barangay Tambo.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Geon” and alias “Park,” who were detained following a swift police operation.

Geon, one of the suspects, had been temporarily residing at the victim’s condo in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

The victim — identified as alias “Changhyeon,” reported that the suspects stole cash amounting to P140,000, a VIP card from Solaire Hotel and a cellular phone.

Initial investigation showed that Changhyeon had agreed to let Geon stay in his home temporarily because he was unemployed and lacked accommodation.

On 9 November 2024 at around 9 a.m., Geon allowed his accomplice, Park, to enter Changhyeon’s home.

Armed with a kitchen knife, the suspects entered Changhyeon’s bedroom, assaulted him, and forcibly took his wallet containing P40,000, his cellular phone, and the hotel VIP card.

The suspects coerced Changhyeon into revealing the PIN code of his VIP hotel card, subsequently withdrawing P100,000 from the Solaire Hotel without his consent.

Geon later returned to Changhyeon’s condo to steal additional belongings.

At this time, Changhyeon managed to escape and immediately reported the incident to the authorities.

The quick response from the Parañaque City Police Substation 2 personnel led to Geon’s arrest at the scene, and a relentless follow-up operation resulted in Park’s apprehension. Both suspects are now in police custody.

Complaints of robbery, coercion and grave threat is being prepared against Geon and Park, with the case proceeding through inquest at the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Our officers acted swiftly and efficiently to apprehend the suspects. We are committed to protecting every member of the community, including foreign nationals, against any crimes,” Southern Police District director PBGen Yang said.