New baby formula

Abbott launched Similac Essencia+, the company’s next generation of milk formula with a blend of five different HMOs (human milk oligosaccharides), BB-12 probiotics and nucleotides.

This new formula provides nutrition to support children’s growth, development and overall health, including their developing brains, immune and digestive systems.

Gut health is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of overall wellness, particularly in young children.

Seventy percent of the immune system resides in the gut, which is why it is crucial to support children’s developing digestive system and provide the building blocks they need from the start.

The gut houses a balance of bacteria that plays an important role in overall health.

However, there are instances when there aren’t enough good bacteria, which is common in children born via c-section or frequent users of antibiotics.

This imbalance may put these children’s immunity at risk.

Abbott has pioneered research on HMOs in milk formula, supporting the first and many published studies on the addition of HMOs in pediatric formula.

Since introducing the world’s first milk formula with 2′-FL HMO, the company has added four additional HMOs to its milk formula.

Similac Essencia+ with five HMOs, BB-12 probiotics and nucleotides helps restore gut balance and rebuild immunity.