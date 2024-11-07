SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mapúa University and Arizona State University launch state-of-the-art Human Health Learning and Innovation Center

LOOK: Mapúa University unveiled its Human Health Learning and Innovation Center on Thursday, 7 November. The university’s School of Medicine, in collaboration with Arizona State University, showcases various simulation rooms and digital life laboratories designed to provide medical students with transformative learning spaces, aiming to enhance the future of healthcare in the Philippines.
Published on
