TNT dismantles Ginebra, a win away from retaining Governors' Cup title

TNT inched closer to the Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup crown after dismantling Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 99-72, in Game 5 of the finals Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a double-double game of 16 points and 10 rebounds in front of 12,727 fans as the Tropang Giga now hold a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven championship series.

TNT can wrap up the series on Friday when Game 6 begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Dome.

Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes said they put their 92-106 Game 4 loss last Sunday behind them and clamped down on defense.

"First of all, we just had to keep our heads around and not panic. I think that's tbe most important part," Reyes said.

"Number 2, we just focused on our strength and it was defense."

RR Pogoy dropped 16 points while Calvin Oftana scored 15 points for TNT.

Scottie Thompson and LA Tenorio led the Kings with 13 points apiece as they will try to tie the series one more time.

Resident import Justin Brownlee only scored eight points, his lowest output since joining Ginebra in 2016.

Should the Kings force a Game 7, it will be held on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.