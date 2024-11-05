UK parliament introduces ‘smoke-free generation’ bill

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — A new UK-wide law aimed at creating the first “smoke-free generation” will on Tuesday be introduced in parliament, as part of government plans to ease pressures on the health service.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which prevents anyone born after 1 January 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought, is similar to a bill proposed by the last Conservative administration.

That legislation was shelved earlier this year after former prime minister Rishi Sunak called a general election.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new Labor government, however, has revived the proposals, which are part of a drive to increase preventative health measures.

The bill will introduce restrictions on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as restricting flavors, displays and the packaging of e-cigarettes to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

The measures follow an announcement last month that disposable vapes will be banned in the UK next year under separate legislation.

The bill also proposes extending existing smoking bans to outdoor spaces such as children’s playgrounds and outside hospitals.

“This is a groundbreaking piece of public health legislation. It will mean that we are creating the first ever smoke-free generation in our country. So children growing up in our country today will never, never legally be able to buy cigarettes,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

But he said there would be no ban on smoking in pub gardens in England.

Pub and restaurant industry figures criticized the idea after it was leaked in August, arguing it could deter customers in a market already struggling with the long-term fallout from the pandemic and cost-of-living pressures.

“The UK hospitality sector has taken a battering in recent years, and we don’t want to add to their pressure so we’re not proposing to go ahead with an outdoor hospitality ban at this time,” Streeting added.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland outlawed smoking in enclosed public places and workplaces in 2007 following a similar ban in Scotland in 2006.

The Action on Smoking and Health charity has said there was a 2.4-percent reduction in hospital admissions for heart attacks in England a year after the ban, saving the state-funded National Health Service millions of pounds.