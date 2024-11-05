Quiapo Church, Antipolo Cathedral among pilgrim churches in Phl for Jubilee 2025

The Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno in Quiapo, Manila and the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo, Rizal were among the pilgrim churches in the country chosen by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ (CBCP) for Jubilee 2025.

According to the CBCP, these churches will serve as places of pilgrimage for the special “time of spiritual renewal and grace for the universal Church.”

“These sacred sites will offer the faithful an opportunity for deeper reflection, conversion, and the experience of God’s infinite mercy,” CBCP President Cardinal-elect Pablo Virgilio David said.

Pope Francis said that pilgrimage is “a fundamental event of every Jubilee event” as he invited faithfuls to Rome.

He also called on the particular churches across the world to prepare priests and the faithful for Sacramental Confession, which should be readily available throughout the year.

However, since many cannot travel to Rome for a pilgrimage, bishops worldwide designated their cathedrals and shrines as special places of prayer for pilgrims.

“These designated places will offer opportunities for reconciliation, indulgences, and other events intended to strengthen and revive faith,” CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin added.

Pope Francis earlier announced that the Jubilee Year will begin with the opening of the Holy Door of St Peter’s Basilica on this year’s Christmas Eve.