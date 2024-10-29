The Vatican unveils official mascot for Jubilee 2025

The Vatican has launched an anime-themed mascot, designed by Italian artist Simone Legno, on Monday, 28 October, during a press conference.

The mascot, named Luce—Italian for “light”—is meant to connect with younger generations who probably disengage with traditional holy representations.

According to Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the Vatican’s chief organizer for the jubilee, Luce represents the Vatican’s effort to relate with “the pop culture so beloved by our young people.”

The mascot will be introduced this week at Lucca Comics and Games, Italy’s event for comics, video games, and fantasy, where the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization will have a dedicated area for “Luce and Friends.”

This marks the first for Vatican Dicastery to participate in a comics convention.

