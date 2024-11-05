Phl to host 4th World Marketing Forum, 53rd National Marketing Conference

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippines will be hosting “Marketing Wars: Episode 6.0 and Beyond,” an integration of the 4th World Marketing Forum (WMF) and the 53rd National Marketing Conference, focusing on the evolving global marketing landscape.

Organized by the Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) in collaboration with the Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), the events will be held from 6 to 7 November at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Pasay City, and are expected to be attended by 1,700 marketing professionals and industry leaders worldwide.

The two-day conference explores the clash between human ingenuity and advanced technology, where marketers navigate the battle for operational excellence. It aims to examine how marketing professionals can harness the power of human creativity alongside the precision of machine intelligence.

Likewise, attendees will gain strategies to navigate the rapidly changing marketing environment, covering topics from AI integration to sustainability-driven business models.

“Our goal this year is to highlight the balance marketers must strike between the creativity of the human spirit and the capabilities of technology,” said Kathy P. Mercado, CPM, President of the Philippine Marketing Association.

“By exploring how we can blend human insight with machine intelligence, we hope to empower our participants to develop strategic solutions for today’s complex marketing challenges," she added.

The WMF on 6 November will center on "The Force of Marketing Awakens: The Strategic War for Excellence," featuring a keynote address by Philip Kotler (via Zoom) and a live address by Hermawan Kartajaya, founder of AMF, on "Setting the Stage for Marketing 6.0."

Discussions will cover topics such as immersive marketing, integrating physical-digital experiences, overcoming digital fatigue, and achieving operational excellence. Other notable speakers include Roger Wang, President of the Marketing Institute of Singapore; Hooi Den Huan, Co-Founder of the Asia Marketing Federation Foundation; and Syed Ferhat Anwar, President of the Asia Marketing Federation.

Around 150 foreign delegates from AMF's member countries across Asia are expected to grace the event.

“It is our honor to host the World Marketing Forum as part of our 70th Anniversary Celebration of the Association," said Sy Bryan Lato, CPM-Asia, PMA Immediate Past President, and Director for International Affairs. "The bid was done during a board meeting of the Asia Marketing Federation, and we are excited to show Filipino hospitality and present the world with the richness of Filipino culture."

Meanwhile, the NMC on 7 November will focus on "The Next Gen Empire Strikes Back: Defining the Future of Marketing."

The event will center on three core topics: Marketing to NXT Gen (covering Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers), NXT Gen Marketing Best Practices (including Purposeful Marketing, SDG & Sustainability, and Journey-based Marketing), and NXT Gen Marketing Tools (exploring technologies such as RPA and AI).

Industry leaders, including Jim Lafferty, Global CEO of FINE Hygienics, along with executives from global MNCs, FMCGs, and top Agora award winners, will share strategies on the future of marketing leadership.

The day will conclude with discussions on sustainability marketing and a session titled "Winning the NXT Level Marketing Wars," featuring Donald Patrick Lim, President of DITO CME, and insights from Agora awardees on future-ready marketing strategies.