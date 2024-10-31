Horrible Senate hearing

“When fools dig the truth, the truth gets deeper into the mud.” — Joe Wayne

The “drug war” investigation in the Senate was a colossal failure. It ended worse than a political circus as it served (apparently) the cause of everything that is the opposite of justice, truth, human life, human rights, civility, intelligence, common sense, conscience, compassion, wisdom — and heart for over 30,000 victims of the barbaric, merciless “drug war” of the Duterte administration.

Mindless, soulless hearing. Dwarfs.

They seem to have transformed the upper chamber into one big fraternity (small world), except for Senator Risa Hontiveros who was resolute and sincere in her noble intention but appeared to have been overruled by the rotten system, camaraderie and “politics” of the entire show.

“Opposition senator” Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel Jr. was a big disappointment. A categorical answer needs no elaboration and further questioning, Mr. Senate Minority Floor Leader.

Grow big and thus see the big picture. Or simply open your eyes.

The “drug war” was conducted in “broad daylight,” remember? The objective was clear as crystal. The knacks and tricks were broadcast all over the world. The murderous words were no joke. And the carnage was real. Nothing wasn’t open and bare, and nothing was hyperbole. Hence, what is too difficult to judge or understand about the case/issue?

There’s not much questioning needed, as a matter of fact. It’s all just a matter of “legal procedure” or procedural requirements for justice to be rendered — quickly, fairly, wisely, honorably and equitably.

It did not take Solomon even a single hour to judge a very difficult case (1 Kings 3:16-28), which similar case may drag on for years and years if human courts (with crooked, dumb minds) were to judge it. Zany, cuckoo indeed.

What’s the hullabaloo about ferreting out the truth when the truth stares us all in the face?

For all the goofs, flubs and fumbles that happened in the tear-jerking and disgusting Senate telenovela, I see no reason for Mr. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who has proudly spearheaded the useless, purposeless, deleterious hearing, to stay on as Senate President as much as I see the “show” to be horrible, despicable and damnable — a big blow to the cause of truth and justice and a massive disservice to our people and nation. Such a calamitous storm was worse than typhoon “Kristine” and more disastrous than “Ondoy.”

Step down, sir.

Pity the victims and the entire nation. But hurrah to the culprits, perpetrators, orchestrators, cohorts, minions and masterminds. Bravo!

Instead of sinners realizing their sins in order to repent, be forgiven and saved by the Almighty Giver of Life, they got more emboldened and hardened their hearts — to justify their transgressions. The former president was sincere but sincerely wrong. He said nothing new in the hearing. It was all just a reiteration of what he had said many times in the past (like a broken record).

Thus, he was audacious to state the same things in the “show” and to say in the presence of some of the victims and their bereaved families that he had nothing to be apologetic about for the injustice and hellish killings: “I did what I had to do.” — Rodrigo Duterte. Awful. “Repent therefore, and turn back, that your sins may be blotted out.” (Acts 3:19)

Dear Mr. Marcos Jr.: Sa isyu pong ito ay lalo lamang lumalabas ang kabobohan nating mga Pilipino. Nakakahiya. Buong mundo ay nakabantay at nakamasid. (In this issue the stupidity of the Filipinos is evident. What a shame. The whole world is watching.)

Ayaw mo pa ring maniwala na ICC ang kailangan upang makamit ang katarungan at manumbalik ang pambansang katinuan, at muli nating maitayo ang paggalang ng mga banyaga at maiwagayway ang ating watawat nang makabuluhan. (You refuse to believe that we need the ICC to obtain justice and to restore our national sanity, to bring back the world’s respect and proudly wave our flag.) All these may translate to economic recovery/prosperity, national survival/revival and salvation for all Filipinos.

Yan ang totoong “Bagong Pilipinas.” At totoong Bagong Pilipino. (That is the true “New Philippines.” And the true New Filipino.)

P.S.

Palitan na ang mga kailangang palitan — sa larangan ng hustisya, lalo na. Pronto. (Replace those that need to be replaced…in the realm of justice, especially.)

Reni M. Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com