Japanese Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda Kenichi attends 80th Battle of Surigao Strait commemoration

From 24 to 26 October 2024, Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda Kenichi of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines attended the 80th Commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait in Surigao del Norte and the Dinagat Islands.

On 24 October, Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda paid a courtesy call on Surigao City Mayor Pablo Dumlao II, where they exchanged views on various topics, including expectations for future activities of Japanese companies in Surigao City. He also visited Vice Governor of Surigao del Norte Eddie "Geed" D. Gokiangkee, Jr. to discuss the mining industry and tourism policies in the province.

On 25 October, Matsuda attended and delivered a speech at the 80th Commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait. The ceremony included participation from Mayor Dumlao, Vice Governor Gokiangkee, veterans, Philippine government officials, and representatives from the Japanese and Australian embassies. In his speech, Matsuda emphasized the unwavering belief in peace shared by Japan and the Philippines, as well as their commitment to contributing to global peace for security and prosperity.

The second part of the ceremony took place in the Dinagat Islands, attended by Governor Nilo P. Demerey, Jr., veterans, Philippine government officials, and representatives from the Japanese and Australian embassies. Matsuda highlighted the importance of the legacy of peace and prosperity passed down from previous generations and expressed the desire to enhance economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, further strengthening the special friendship between the two nations.

During his visit to the Dinagat Islands, Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda also paid a courtesy call on Governor Demerey, discussing topics including agriculture and economic policies.