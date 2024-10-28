U.S., Japan, Phl cement economic cooperation

Senior government officials from Japan, the Philippines, and the United States convened last 25 October an informal trilateral discussion in Manila on countering economic coercion and promoting resilience.

The discussion was co-chaired by Corazon Halili-Dichosa, executive director, Industry Development Services, Board of Investments of the Republic of the Philippines.

The US delegation, led by Jonathan Fritz, chief of staff in the Office of the Undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, in the Department of State of the United States, and the Japanese delegation led by Mr. Mochizuki Chihiro, director for economic security policy, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, attended the meeting.

Follow up to April summit

The discussion is intended to strengthen close coordination to increase resilience based on “the Joint Vision Statement from the Leaders of Japan, the Philippines and the United States” issued at the first Japan-US-Philippines Summit this April.

The participants shared their concern over and strong opposition to economic coercion and a commitment to building economic resilience. They also affirmed that the three countries intend to cooperate to raise awareness of this issue among the international community and enhance their resilience and ability to respond to potential economic coercion.