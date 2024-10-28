Rody insists illegal drugs destroy Filipinos: ‘No apologies, I did it for my country’ 

Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Monday insisted on the negative effects of using illegal drugs on Filipinos.

Duterte, speaking during the Blue Ribbon Committee’s sub-panel motu proprio inquiry on the previous administration’s war on illegal drugs, stressed he has no regrets about implementing his anti-illegal drugs initiative.

“My mandate as president of the Philippines was to protect the country and the Filipino people. Do not question my policies because I offer no apologies and no excuses. I did what I have to do; whether you believe it or not, I did it for my country,” he said.

Duterte lamented that his “war on illegal drugs is not about killing people.”

“It is about protecting the innocent and defenseless. The war on drugs is about the eradication of illegal substances such as shabu, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, party drugs, and the like—as it means ruining people, families, communities, and relationships—and tears apart the social fabric, which binds society together in peace, harmony, and brotherhood,” he said.

“I hate illegal drugs, and I loathe the purveyors, the merchants, and the pushers of this demonizing element. You destroy the hope of the fatherland, and you destroy yourselves.

The former president also pointed out that he warned the public about his administration’s launch of a war on illegal drugs campaign.

“I have not failed to emphasize this from the very first day of the campaign when I ran for the presidency in 2016. This was my covenant with the Filipinos who believed in me then. And to this day, most still agree with what we in government have achieved,” he said.

He mentioned the “unfortunate” comeback of operations related to illegal drugs in the country.

“It is unfortunate that illegal drugs are on the rise again. Every day you can read about children being raped, people getting killed and robbed, and just recently, a drug den was raided within the Malacañang complex. This manifests that then purveyors of this menace are back in business,” he said.

Duterte said he always told the police authorities and drug operatives to be mindful of the enforcement of the illegal drug war.

“However, I tell them not to abuse their authority and power. Hindi ko talaga hinayaan yang abuso ng police o sundalo—kailanman sa buong buhay ko—as mayor for so many years and as president in the guise of protecting themselves,” he added.

He again insisted that illegal drugs won’t do any good for the Filipinos and the entire country itself.

“Drugs will destroy Filipinos. It will destroy my country, and I will never allow it.

“Maski ako empleyado sa gobyerno or private citizen, I would do what is necessary to protect my country, my community, at yung mga anak natin. This is a matter of principle at pagpapakamatayan ko ‘yan,” he said.

Duterte likewise said the previously recorded illegal drug-related deaths were not state-sponsored killings.

“There was never an official order to the police and the military and to the agents of the government to kill,” he said.