DSWD Calabarzon offers mental stress assistance

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Calabarzon disclosed that it has started providing psychosocial services and financial aid to the bereaved families of those who perished during the onslaught of severe tropical storm “Kristine” in the region.

In a statement, the agency said that it has recorded 24 individuals who perished and 23 who went missing at the height of “Kristine” across the region.

“We are aware of the mental stress caused by the onslaught of STS Kristine, especially to families and individuals who lost their loved ones,” said DSWD Calabarzon regional director Barry Chua.

“Our social workers are ready to provide them with counseling and psychosocial sessions to help them cope with their traumatic experiences. We also condole with the families and offer our prayers to them,” he added.

Social workers from the DSWD’s Calabarzon regional office have so far provided counseling and psychosocial aid to the bereaved families of seven fatalities from Talisay, Batangas.

Aside from the psychosocial services, the DSWD-4A also extended P200,000 in financial assistance to the families.

Of those who died, 19 were from Batangas province, three from Laguna and one each from Cavite, Rizal and Quezon. Some of the casualties drowned, a number of them were hit by falling trees or debris, while others were electrocuted.

The agency is also coordinating with the families and with the concerned local government units (LGUs) for the provision of other appropriate services that they may need as they go through these difficult times in their lives.

In a related development, the DSWD Field Office 5 Bicol Region expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the four landslide victims in Caramoran town in Catanduanes province.

The four victims, who were siblings and cousins, lost their lives on 23 October when a landslide buried their home as a result of heavy rainfall from severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

In response, the DSWD FO-5, through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, promptly reached out to the grieving families on 25 October by providing financial aid of P10,000, along with psychosocial support to help them cope during this difficult time.

The cash assistance aims to provide essential support for the families’ daily needs in the aftermath of the storm’s devastating impact.

Additionally, the DSWD Bicol regional office is coordinating for funeral assistance to address the interment needs.

