Woman crushed by tractor head

A 60-year-old woman died after being pinned down by a tractor head that was being maneuvered Friday afternoon on the westbound lane of Raxabago Street, Juan Luna, Tondo, Manila.

The tractor’s tires were still over the body of the victim, identified as “Zenaida B.” of Pritil, Tondo, when investigators from the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit-Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section arrived.

The investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m., with the driver, identified as Jerry Llavore, hitting the victim while making a right turn as she was crossing the road.

The impact caused the victim to fall, and she was then run over by the tractor, resulting in her immediate death.

The suspect was detained at the MPD Police Station 1, and charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide will be filed against him at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.