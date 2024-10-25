Mapúa celebrates century of excellence

For a century, Mapúa University has remained as one of the premier engineering and technological universities in the Philippines, gradually earning a place among the top educational institutions worldwide.

As the university’s 100th anniversary approaches on 25 January 2025, Mapúa continues to advance its research and cutting-edge curriculum by introducing new programs, industry-leading studies and innovative learning tools.

“The legacy that Mapúa has built since 1925 is the result of our collective efforts to gain local and international recognition. These same efforts enable our educators to empower learners from all walks of life, helping them build pathways to promising careers,” Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo, Mapúa president and chief executive officer, said on 17 October during the Mapúa centennial anniversary media launch.

From its humble beginnings in 1925, Mapúa has grown into a progressive institution—joining three other Philippine universities in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. It is also ranked among the top 100 universities in Southeast Asia and maintains its status as a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 4-Star institution.

In 2022, Mapúa began collaborating with Arizona State University, launching Health Sciences and Business programs the following year. In 2024, the university introduced programs for working professionals, including a Master in Business Administration, a Master of Arts in Psychology, and a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Management.

“As industries continue to evolve, so do the bachelor’s programs we offer. Our new programs are designed to cultivate a technically competent and agile workforce. We ensure that students develop future-proof skills that can be applied to any work environment. This is why Mapúa graduates are highly sought after by employers, who value not only hard skills but also exceptional soft skills,” said Dr. Lilibeth Sabino, Mapúa Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

In its commitment to academic excellence and innovation, Mapúa is also pursuing transformative digital education by embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the learning and teaching experience for both students and faculty.

Through its collaboration with ASU, Mapúa has integrated AI into its educational system, setting new standards in education—improving student success, streamlining processes, and opening new research opportunities.

Sabino also noted that students are equipped to leverage AI using advanced modules such as Basic Prompt Engineering with ChatGPT and Scripting ChatGPT with Python, enabling them to eventually develop their own AI tools while maintaining a balance between ethical and practical AI use.