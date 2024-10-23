Sara could be declared incapacitated over Marcos tirades —Gadon

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Wednesday suggested to members of Congress that Vice President Sara Duterte can be removed from her office via declaration that she is incapacitated over her recent statements of distancing herself from the Marcos Administration and wishing to cut the head of the President.

"While earlier I suggested to the Makabayan Bloc members (at the House of Representatives) to defer their plan impeachment move against Vice President Sara because of limited time ahead (holiday break, congress adjournment, and the coming elections), this time they (Congressmen) just can declare that Sara is incapacitated," Gadon said.

In a video of his statement shared with the media, Gadon said there are two ways to remove the Vice President from her office—aside from impeachment, Congress can declare the Vice President is incapacitated.

"Because the role of our Vice President according to our Constitution is to assist the President in his performance of his duties and to perform such other functions that may be assigned by the President," Gadon points out.

"How could she assist the President when in fact she made the pronouncement that she would no longer cooperate and assist the President? And she openly expressed that she (imagining) wishes to cut the head of our President," the Palace official emphasized.

By distancing herself from her supposed role under the Constitution and declaring that she will no longer help or cooperate with the President, Gadon said, Vice President Sara "made herself incapacitated by those statements and actions."

If that would happen, Gadon would cite the 'rule on succession' under the Constitution that mandated the Senate President to be the Vice President and assume all her roles.

He added that declaring the Vice President incapacitated only lies in the power of Congress.