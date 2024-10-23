Makati logs 15K shingles jabs

The local government of Makati on Wednesday reported that it exceeded the 15,002 doses of the Shingrix vaccine against shingles that have been administered to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals as of 18 October 2024.

To recall, Makati launched the vaccination on 8 August, becoming the first local government unit (LGU) in the country to offer the vaccine as part of its efforts to boost its medical care services to its residents and give them complete protection against the virus.

Shingles is a viral infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus, the same one that causes chickenpox and even if it is not life-threatening, shingles can cause severe pain and discomfort.

The symptoms of shingles often include pain, burning, tingling, and a red rash that develops into itchy, fluid-filled blisters.

Around 12,000 residents pre-registered to receive the Shingrix vaccine as early as January 2024.

The vaccine, which requires two doses, is intended for immunocompromised adults aged 19 and above and senior residents aged 50 to 80.

The cost of one dose of Shingrix vaccine ranges from P8,000 to P10,000, but it is being given free to Makati Yellow Card holders. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered after one month to immunocompromised residents, while seniors will receive their second dose after two months.

Makati Mayor and senatorial aspirant Abby Binay encouraged all eligible residents to take advantage of the free vaccination service to protect themselves from the severe effects of shingles.

She also reminded residents who are experiencing the symptoms of shingles or suspect that they may be infected, to visit the nearest health center for consultation.

Yellow Card holders may also consult at the Ospital ng Makati, or Makati Life Medical Center for free.