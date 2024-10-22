How to wear jewelry, according to Laureen Uy

At the recent F&C Jewelry Studio event at SM Makati, fashion influencer Laureen Uy put together a style showcase, sharing her expert tips on how to make jewelry a part of every modern woman’s daily wardrobe.

“Fine jewelry isn’t just for gala nights anymore — it’s for brunch dates, boardrooms and everything in between. Jewelry holds a special place in our lives, not just as an accessory, but as a statement of personal style, heritage and artistry,” said Marissa Florete, F&C Jewelry’s managing and creative director, EVP - Marketing and Merchandising.

Here are Laureen’s tips to elevating everyday outfits using F& C Jewelry pieces.