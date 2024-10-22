SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

How to wear jewelry, according to Laureen Uy

Laureen Uy on her style aesthetic: ‘Jewelry has always been a part of me, and I believe that it’s more than just an accessory’
Laureen Uy (4th from left) styled in Influencers’ Fine Jewelry by F&C Jewelry, alongside (left to right) Sylvana Rauch, Mel Benipayo, Eve Luna, Queen Semana, Shinee Dee, and Haley Dizon.
Laureen Uy (4th from left) styled in Influencers’ Fine Jewelry by F&C Jewelry, alongside (left to right) Sylvana Rauch, Mel Benipayo, Eve Luna, Queen Semana, Shinee Dee, and Haley Dizon.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF F&C JEWELRY STUDIO
Published on

At the recent F&C Jewelry Studio event at SM Makati, fashion influencer Laureen Uy put together a style showcase, sharing her expert tips on how to make jewelry a part of every modern woman’s daily wardrobe.

“Fine jewelry isn’t just for gala nights anymore — it’s for brunch dates, boardrooms and everything in between. Jewelry holds a special place in our lives, not just as an accessory, but as a statement of personal style, heritage and artistry,” said Marissa Florete, F&C Jewelry’s managing and creative director, EVP - Marketing and Merchandising.

Here are Laureen’s tips to elevating everyday outfits using F& C Jewelry pieces.

Day to night

Laureen layered simple gold necklaces with bold pendants for a chic, understated vibe for Haley Dizon’s daytime look. To transition her outfit for evening events, Laureen recommended a diamond tennis necklace and stacked rings.

Haley Dizon
Haley Dizon

Dainty elegance

Laureen styled Shinee Dee a first date or romantic dinner look. She chose colorful gemstone earrings, a delicate bracelet and a pink-studded ring to complement Shinee’s outfit and soft makeup.

Shinee Dee
Shinee Dee

Power dressing with a twist

Queen Semana’s ensemble was all about power dressing with a modern edge. Laureen mixed metals, pairing a two-tone reversible necklace in yellow and white gold with bold rings.

Queen Semana
Queen Semana

Boss Lady vibes

Mel Benipayo’s “Boss Lady” look was all about power and minimalist elegance, using a sleek statement necklace paired with subtle earrings. For evening events, a quick addition of a chunky bracelet or bolder rings can elevate the look to something more glamorous.

Mel Benipayo
Mel Benipayo

Wedding guest elegance

For special occasions like weddings, Laureen opted for a clean and minimalist look for Eve Luna. She styled her with a subtle necklace and lightweight dangling earrings, which added just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.

Perfect host

As the event’s host, Sylvana Rauch needed a look that was both stylish and functional. Laureen styled her with layered gold bracelets and a delicate necklace that complemented her elegant outfit.

Laureen Uy on her style aesthetic: “Jewelry has always been a part of me, and I believe that it’s more than just an accessory. It’s a reflection of who you are. Whether it’s layering simple gold necklaces for daytime or adding diamonds for a night out, it’s about making every piece your own and creating moments of style that last.”

Founded in 1973, F&C Jewelry has spent over five decades crafting fine jewelry that blends heritage with modern trends.

fashion
F&C Jewelry Studio
fashion influencer Laureen Uy

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph