How to wear jewelry, according to Laureen Uy

At the recent F&C Jewelry Studio event at SM Makati, fashion influencer Laureen Uy put together a style showcase, sharing her expert tips on how to make jewelry a part of every modern woman’s daily wardrobe.
“Fine jewelry isn’t just for gala nights anymore — it’s for brunch dates, boardrooms and everything in between. Jewelry holds a special place in our lives, not just as an accessory, but as a statement of personal style, heritage and artistry,” said Marissa Florete, F&C Jewelry’s managing and creative director, EVP - Marketing and Merchandising.
Here are Laureen’s tips to elevating everyday outfits using F& C Jewelry pieces.
Day to night
Laureen layered simple gold necklaces with bold pendants for a chic, understated vibe for Haley Dizon’s daytime look. To transition her outfit for evening events, Laureen recommended a diamond tennis necklace and stacked rings.
Dainty elegance
Laureen styled Shinee Dee a first date or romantic dinner look. She chose colorful gemstone earrings, a delicate bracelet and a pink-studded ring to complement Shinee’s outfit and soft makeup.
Power dressing with a twist
Queen Semana’s ensemble was all about power dressing with a modern edge. Laureen mixed metals, pairing a two-tone reversible necklace in yellow and white gold with bold rings.
Boss Lady vibes
Mel Benipayo’s “Boss Lady” look was all about power and minimalist elegance, using a sleek statement necklace paired with subtle earrings. For evening events, a quick addition of a chunky bracelet or bolder rings can elevate the look to something more glamorous.
Wedding guest elegance
For special occasions like weddings, Laureen opted for a clean and minimalist look for Eve Luna. She styled her with a subtle necklace and lightweight dangling earrings, which added just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.
Perfect host
As the event’s host, Sylvana Rauch needed a look that was both stylish and functional. Laureen styled her with layered gold bracelets and a delicate necklace that complemented her elegant outfit.
Laureen Uy on her style aesthetic: “Jewelry has always been a part of me, and I believe that it’s more than just an accessory. It’s a reflection of who you are. Whether it’s layering simple gold necklaces for daytime or adding diamonds for a night out, it’s about making every piece your own and creating moments of style that last.”
Founded in 1973, F&C Jewelry has spent over five decades crafting fine jewelry that blends heritage with modern trends.