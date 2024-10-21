Suspect nabbed for carnapping, drugs, illegal firearm

Elements of the Parañaque City Police arrested on Sunday a suspect after forcibly taking a motorcycle at Roxas Blvd. Southbound, Barangay Tambo.

The report showed the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. while Tambo Police Sub-Station 2, Parañaque City police were on mobile patrol and spotted a 23-year-old call center agent, signaling for assistance.

When the police approached her, they learned that an unidentified male, later identified as a 33-year-old alias Oliver, had threatened her with a firearm and stole her motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

The officers pursued the suspect and located him onboard the stolen motorcycle. The suspect was successfully blocked and apprehended through coordinated effort from responding officers.

A thorough search of the suspect showed two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 20 grams with an estimated street value of ₱136,000.00.

The police officers also recovered a.45 caliber replica and the stolen black motorcycle.

“The Parañaque City Police is filing complaints for RA 10883 (Carnapping), violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) against the arrested suspect," said Police Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang, District Director.