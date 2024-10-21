Gang leader nabbed for illegal firearm

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Anonas Police Station (PS 9), led by its station commander, P/Lt.Col. Zachary M. Capellan on Monday announced the arrest of a gang leader for illegal possession of a firearm in Quezon City.

The suspect was identified as John Dominic Pablo, 36 years old and a resident of Brgy. UP Campus, Quezon City.

At 2:17 AM on, along Batino St., Corner Aurora Blvd. Brgy. Duyan-Duyan, Quezon City, police officers from PS 9 were conducting a checkpoint when they flagged down two men riding a motorcycle.

As an officer approached for verification, the driver suddenly sped off, causing the back rider to fall from the motorcycle, which led to his arrest while the driver managed to escape.

Upon conducting a search, a police officer recovered one (1) caliber .38 revolver loaded with two (2) live ammunitions and a half-face helmet. When asked for the documents of the firearm, the suspect was unable to provide any.

Further custodial investigation revealed that the suspect is the identified leader of the Pablo Criminal Gang, involved in a series of robberies operating in the Quezon City area.

Meanwhile, continuous manhunt operations are being conducted to arrest the suspect’s cohort.

Pablo will be charged for violating R.A. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

"Ang matagumpay na operasyon na ito ay patunay ng ating walang tigil na pagsusumikap upang labanan ang kriminalidad sa lungsod. Patuloy naming paiigtingin ang pagpapatrolya at pagtalaga ng checkpoints upang masiguro ang seguridad sa buong Quezon City,” QCPD Acting District Director, PCOL Melecio M. Buslig, Jr. said.