METRO

Tondo drinking session gone wild

bloody knife B&W
(File Photo)
Published on

A drinking session turned violent in Tondo, Manila, resulting in a stabbing spree that left two people dead and one injured.

Raxabago police identified the fatalities as Czylux Bautista and Joselito Casangkapan while the injured was identified as Josephine Navarro. Bautista was pronounced dead on arrival at Tondo Medical Center, while Casangkapan died while being attended to.

Navarro, on the other hand, is still recuperating.

The other suspect, identified only as “Ike,” was apprehended later that night.

According to reports, the victims and suspect were drinking together when a heated argument erupted. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims before fleeing the scene.

