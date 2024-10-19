First Couple to attend the inauguration of Indonesian President

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos travelled to Jakarta Saturday for the inauguration of Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

This came upon the invitation of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

This year, the Philippines and Indonesia are celebrating 75 years of formal diplomatic relations.

“The attendance of President Marcos and the First Lady at the inauguration of the Indonesian President and Vice President reaffirms the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations, founded on close people-to-people ties,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

The two countries also share deep ties with each other as they are both members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Upon assuming the presidency, Marcos’ first official overseas trip was to Indonesia in 2022 and in return, Widodo made an official visit in Manila in January.

“This exchange of high-level visits is testament to the strong bilateral relations between our two democratic and maritime countries,” the PCO said.

The PCO noted that the President’s attendance in the inauguration signifies the Philippines “sincere commitment” in expanding and deepening bilateral relations.

The First Couple departed from Manila around 5:14 PM and is expected to return to the Philippines on Monday morning.