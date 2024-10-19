DOH to new doctors: Join us

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday urged the passers of the October 2024 Physicians Licensure Exam to join the agency.

“Join us in government service at DOH. Let us do public health, health systems strengthening, health policy, health financing,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

Herbosa also encouraged new doctors to serve as DOH Doctor to the Barrios (DTTB), a program created to address healthcare inaccessibility in rural areas.

“Our DOH hospitals also have residency programs and specialization: consider Family and Community Medicine - the doctors who will save lives at our BUCAS centers, mobile primary care clinics, and in the PuroKalusugan program,” he continued.

“Help us build a health system Filipinos truly deserve! Serve the people! Let us build and provide safe, affordable, and accessible healthcare for our people,“ he added.