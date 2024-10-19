DoH assists Lebanon OFWs

Repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon are set to receive psychological support from the Department of Health (DoH) as part of their reintegration process.

This initiative comes in response to the ongoing repatriation of OFWs from the conflict-affected country.

DoH hospitals will provide these workers with free admission and follow-up consultations to ensure their well-being and mental health.

“DoH recognizes the need to support both physical and mental health needs of the OFWs as they lived in a state of constant fear amid the conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli Defense Forces,” the agency said.

A total of 45 OFWs from Lebanon arrived on Thursday, at NAIA Terminal 1 through the voluntary repatriation program of the government, bringing the total of repatriated Filipinos to 511.

The Philippine government has so far received 1,721 applications for repatriation as of 8 October.

About 11 Filipinos are also expected to arrive this weekend while the exit clearances of 413 others are being processed. Currently, 179 Filipinos are staying in four shelters around Beirut.

The Philippine government started repatriating OFWs after the alert status in Lebanon was elevated from Level 2 to Level 3 in October last year.