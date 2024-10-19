Comelec downplays calls to abolish party-lists

There should be no abolition of the party-list system, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Amid calls to abolish the party-list system, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said it is a system that "deserves the attention of our people."

"We should show to the people that the party-list system is a system that is credible, a system that has integrity," Garcia said in an ambush interview on Friday.

"Hindi dapat i-abolish ang party-list system. Nasa ating Saligang Batas 'yan. Nasa inyo po ang pagpapatunay na hindi mali ang ating Saligang Batas, hindi mali ang Komisyon sa pag-accredit ng bawat isa sa inyo (The party-list system should not be abolished. That is in our Constitution. It is up to you to prove that our Constitution is not wrong, the Commission is not wrong in accrediting each of you)," he added.

Garcia said that instead of an amendment, a complete overhaul would be better so the party-list system can reflect the concerns and issues of the marginalized and underrepresented.

According to Garcia, "it's about time" to re-examine and make changes to the Republic Act 7941.

"Nasisisi ang Komisyon kung paano kami nag-a-accredit. Kung paano namin kino-consider and bawat isa na nominee samantalang nakalagay sa ating batas na kinakailangang may mag-file ng isang petition upang ikuwestiyon ang isang nominee (They are blaming the Commission for how we accredit, how we consider each nominee while it is stated in our law that someone must file a petition to question a nominee)," he explained.

Garcia furthered that the poll body cannot motu propio cancel a party-list organization or its certificate of nomination and acceptance.

In April, Garcia argued Congress should amend the 1995 Party-List Law to prevent political families and power brokers from abusing the loopholes and easing out genuine representatives of the marginalized sector.

On Friday, the Comelec released the full list of 164 party-list groups vying in the 2025 midterm elections.

The 4Ps or Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino got the coveted first spot while Uswag Ilonggo was raffled at the last place.

Since the 2013 midterm elections, the poll body has conducted an electronic raffle to determine the numerical arrangement of party-list groups in the official ballot.

Before this system, several party-list groups added the prefix "1" or letter "A" to their name in a bid to get the coveted top spot on the ballot.

For the May 2025 elections, the Comelec has approved the accreditation of 42 new party-list groups while 118 are existing organizations.