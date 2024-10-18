Time to step up, allies

Aside from protecting its sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea, the Philippines has provided vanguard duties for the world in the vital sea lane through which $3 trillion in global trade passes each year.

Providing the aid that the country needs to carry out the task, thus, is an imperative for the allies as a deterrent to the domination of the maritime route by one nation, which is China’s intent as its global economic influence grows.

Based on an extensive study, the Philippine forces, alone, will be totally outclassed in the ongoing gray zone conflict that Beijing has employed to wear out opposition to its 10-dash line claim.

China employs four different kinds of forces in the maritime rift with each playing a part in the goal of gradually seizing the maritime territory.

Its expansive “10-dash line” forms the perimeter of the entire SCS, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS) which is within the sovereign and economic boundaries of the Philippines.

Geopolitical expert Ray Powell, of Sealight and the Gordian Knot Center for National Security, classified the first force as the “Spratly Backbone Fleet,” which includes hundreds of large fishing vessels manned by “patriotic” fishermen out of ports in the SCS.

These fishermen act as enforcers, and they are provided state subsidies for their services, often bigger than their income from fishing. The crew members of these vessels are also trained to be on the cutting edge of the gray zone tactics.

They are responsible for lashing several of their boats together at anchor to form semipermanent formations, a practice known as “rafting,” in and around the shoals within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The second force is the China Maritime Militia (CMM). Although some members of the CMM also work as fishermen, their primary role is to carry out missions under the authority of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The CMM currently consists of around 4,500 vessels and its primary function is to enforce the PLA’s coercive policies of occupation and area denial in the WPS. An estimated 250 vessels currently make up the China Coast Guard which, despite its supposed civilian nature, has been referred to as “China’s second navy.”

In recent months, most of the actions that China has carried out against Philippine vessels involved the CCG, including the attack on small boats of the Philippine Navy during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in June where the Chinese used axes, long knives, tear gas, and batons against Philippine Navy sailors.

Most daunting of the maritime deployment is the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy which has been deterring both Philippine fishing boats and naval vessels, including in the incident at Sabina Shoal on 25 August.

According to The Tiger Project of the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, the PLA Navy is by some measures the largest navy in the world, with some 680 ships, three aircraft carriers, 58 destroyers, and 54 frigates.

Employing the huge force has the single-minded objective of dominating its self-declared “10-dash line” and gaining operational control over the waters, the study said.

With complete control, the fisheries in the waters as well as the resources on the seabed can be exploited.

China can also require commercial vessels to seek its permission to traverse the waters.

In the long term, the study indicated that the PRC seeks to attain both actual domination and international recognition of its control over parts of what currently belong to the Philippines and other littoral states.

It also cited the futility of expecting China to settle for a compromise. “Although China may offer negotiations, it is unlikely ever to make actual concessions,” it said.

An actual conflict is unlikely through the gray zone formula since it is sustainable, as it is backed with huge resources.

The objective remains the same — which is the occupation of the sea lane with a determination that not only one nation can stop through sheer grit.