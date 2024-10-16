A croissant story

Croissant. This French bread-cum-pastry is made from puff pastry or laminated dough, producing a soft and airy interior with a crisp, flaky exterior that is heavenly to the bite. Whether shaped like a crescent or a crab, whichever way you look at it, this bread has become a favorite, not only among the elite but also among middle-class bread lovers who enjoy rich, flaky textures.

Croissant is both rich and flaky because its dough consists of several thin layers separated by butter and water.

While most chefs keep the croissant classic and traditional, lately, several creative pastry chefs have been experimenting with the dough to create something new and exciting.