Truth seekers amid falsities

Dear Editor,

The recent Senate investigations into alleged reward systems for extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration mark a critical juncture in Philippine history. The country, grappling with the legacy of its past, now confronts the human cost of the war on drugs and yearns for accountability.

At the heart of the controversy lies the testimony of former police colonel Royina Garma. She claims to have witnessed reward distributions during her time with the Philippine National Police (PNP), painting a grim picture of systematic targeting and elimination of suspected drug users and peddlers, often without due process.

Former PNP chief and Senator Ronald dela Rosa vehemently denies any knowledge of such a system, maintaining that police operations followed proper protocols and killings only occurred in legitimate encounters with armed and resisting suspects.

These conflicting narratives expose the war on drugs’ complexities. Garma’s accusations, if true, would reveal a state-sanctioned policy of violence, a blatant disregard for human rights, and a betrayal of public trust. Conversely, Dela Rosa’s denials raise questions about the effectiveness of internal PNP oversight and the possibility of rogue elements within the force.

The Senate inquiry serves a crucial purpose by shedding light on these issues. It provides a platform for Filipinos to understand the war on drugs’ human cost, hold those in power accountable, and seek the truth. Transparency is paramount in restoring public trust and preventing similar tragedies.

However, the challenge extends beyond assigning blame. The war on drugs exposed the deep roots of criminality and drug pervasiveness in Philippine society. It highlighted the lack of rehabilitation resources, prevalent poverty and desperate conditions pushing people towards drugs.

The Philippines needs truth seekers, but also a comprehensive approach that tackles the drug problem at its core. This includes investing in education and social programs for impoverished communities, creating legitimate livelihood opportunities, and strengthening law enforcement to dismantle drug syndicates.

The focus should shift from punishment to prevention. (Direct and active voice is more impactful) Drug rehabilitation efforts should be prioritized, focusing on harm reduction and providing tools for overcoming addiction. Community-based programs fostering social integration and support networks can play a crucial role.

The war on drugs, while initially popular, has left an undeniable mark on the Philippines. The Senate hearings are a necessary step towards healing and reconciliation. By confronting the truth, Filipinos can chart a new course that prioritizes human rights, fosters a culture of lawfulness and invests in building a stronger, just society.

Sincerely,

Serina Zafico

