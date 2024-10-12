TikTok slashes hundreds of jobs in AI shift

Social media platform TikTok said it will slash hundreds of jobs, with a significant number of employees in Malaysia expected to be affected, as the company shifts to AI-assisted content moderation.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, said Friday it would cut several hundred jobs around the world, without providing a breakdown by country.

Less than 500 jobs in Malaysia are expected to be affected by the move.

A TikTok spokesperson said that the job cuts were part of an effort to boost content moderation.

"We expect to invest $2 billion globally in trust and safety in 2024 alone and are continuing to improve the efficacy of our efforts, with 80% of violative content now removed by automated technologies," the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The company uses a combination of human moderators and automated detection to review content posted on the platform.