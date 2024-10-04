Is TikTok leading users into a credential-stealing trap? 

In a recent article for Forbes, Zak Doffman highlights a growing concern regarding TikTok's security vulnerabilities. With over a billion users globally, including 56.1 million in the Philippines alone, it's inevitable that the popular app would attract bad actors looking to exploit its user base.

As a result, users are being warned that TikTok is now being used to redirect victims into a credential-stealing trap.

There has always been an issue with the security of links shared on social media platforms. “We’ve seen phishing attempts leveraging popular social media platforms,” Cofense reports, “such as YouTube or Facebook, before to spread malicious links.”

However, the current attack leveraging TikTok stands out, as the app’s rapidly growing user demographic offers a fertile ground for cybercriminals.

Recent findings by Zimperium indicate that over half of organizations have experienced data breaches due to unauthorized access via mobile devices. This rise in mobile-centric attacks makes TikTok, with its massive user engagement, a prime target for cyber threats.

The Cofense report underscores how attackers can push malicious links through the mobile-only platform, taking advantage of the trust users place in TikTok.

Once users click on the deceptive links, they are directed to fraudulent websites designed to harvest credentials. This particular campaign targets Microsoft accounts, using scare tactics to incite fear among users about potential data loss.