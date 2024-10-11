Smart unveils exclusive offers for iPhone 16 Series: Data perks and flexible plans for all subscribers

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is enhancing the excitement around the much-anticipated iPhone 16 Series with a lineup of exclusive deals for its Postpaid, Infinity, and Prepaid subscribers. Whether you're a new customer or a long-time user, Smart is offering generous data perks, affordable payment plans, and special privileges designed to help you make the most of the latest iPhones.

FREE 16 GB 5G data per month for 16 weeks with Smart Postpaid

New Smart Postpaid customers can avail of the iPhone 16 Series starting at Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999 with a low downpayment of PHP 21,000 and a monthly amortization of only PHP 1,300 under a 24-month contract.

Meanwhile, recontracting Smart Postpaid subscribers can get an iPhone 16 (128GB) with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 999 for only PHP 2,121 per month for 24 months—without cashout. The device is also available for an even lower monthly amortization of PHP1,697 (subject to credit approval) on a 30-month contract.

Under this plan, customers can enjoy UNLI 5G for 12 months, 20 GB of open access data, Netflix mobile subscription, Unlimited Texts, Calls to Mobile and Landline, and exclusive Smart Perks from select restaurants, shopping, beauty, and travel partners.

Moreover, subscribers who successfully pre-order their new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max during the pre-order period from 10 Oct., 12:01 AM to 13 Oct., 11:59 PM will enjoy FREE 16 GB 5G data per month for 16 weeks, empowering them to make the most of their new device.

Get the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max with Smart Infinity

On the other hand, Smart Infinity members may get the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max with their Infinity Plans, which come with unlimited data, texts & calls, data roaming packs, and monthly consumable allocation, plus a suite of exclusive privileges tailored to their premium lifestyle.

Smart Infinity Plan 5000 and Plan 8000 members enjoy access to an Infinity Relationship Manager who handles all their account-related concerns, as well as 24/7 access to an Infinity Concierge, a dedicated hotline for round-the-clock mobile assistance and access to exclusive lifestyle events.

FREE 16 GB for 16 days with Smart Prepaid

Meanwhile, Smart Prepaid customers who only wish to purchase a device can get the iPhone 16 for as low as PHP 2,313 per month for 24 months at 0% interest installment.

Smart Prepaid subscribers who successfully sign up during the preorder period can get their new iPhone 16 with a Smart Prepaid bundle, which comes with a FREE Smart Prepaid eSIM, 1.6 GB data per week for 16 weeks, plus FREE 16 GB data valid for 16 days.

Easier and more affordable payment terms for the latest iPhones

To make it easier for customers to upgrade to the latest iPhones, Smart also offers wide range of payment options through partner banks and financing institutions.

BDO and BPI credit card users can conveniently enjoy up to 12 months installment, while RCBC, Security Bank, and UnionBank credit card users can enjoy 12-month or 24-month installment options on their iPhone purchase with Smart.

On the other hand, Home Credit users may pay for up to 15, 18, and 24 months for as low as P2,345 per month to get the latest iPhone from Smart.

Most advanced iPhones ever

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the A18 Pro chip with industry-leading CPU performance, feature larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a significant leap in battery life.

The latest iPhones are powered by Smart’s superior 5G mobile network, recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

"Smart’s amazing offers complement the most advanced iPhones ever, ensuring that our customers can enjoy the new iPhone 16 Series and maximize its groundbreaking features powered by our superior mobile network,” said Kristine A. Go, Senior Vice President for Wireless Consumer Business at Smart.

Smart customers can gear up to preorder the latest iPhones to avail of Smart’s amazing deals and data perks by visiting https://smart.com.ph/Pages/iPhone6Soon.