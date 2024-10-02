Smart, Maya urge vigilance against ‘text hijacking’ scams

PLDT's wireless unit, Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), along with Maya, a leading digital bank in the Philippines, is calling on the public to remain vigilant against the increasing threat of 'text hijacking' scams.

These deceptive messages impersonate reputable companies like Smart and Maya, luring unsuspecting users into clicking malicious links or divulging personal information.

Smart and Maya emphasize that they never send SMS with links requesting login credentials, personal information, or account verification. If a person receives such a message, it is likely a text-hijacking attempt, the firms said.

Text hijacking, also known as "spoofing", involves scammers using fake cell sites to collect mobile numbers within a targeted area. They push messages directly to subscribers' devices, bypassing legitimate service providers like Smart.

Scammers also use illegal software to manipulate the sender's name, making the messages appear as though they come from a trusted source. These messages often contain suspicious links, offering fake promotions like vouchers or prompting users to update their accounts.

To help customers identify legitimate communications, Smart reminds users that its official domain is https://smart.com.ph, while Maya directs customers to its official domains: https://maya.ph and https://mayabank.ph.

"We are committed to protecting our customers by continuously raising awareness about these scams and educating them on how to stay safe," said Cathy Yang, FVP and Head of Group Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart. "We encourage everyone to be cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links, no matter how urgent the message seems."

Maya and Smart remain committed to the security of their users and will continue to strengthen their efforts to combat these scams.

Through its #BeCyberSmart campaign, Smart provides resources and tips on identifying phishing scams. The company has also launched the #HuliScam reporting portal, allowing customers to report suspicious messages quickly. If someone receives a questionable SMS, the person can report it via https://smart.com.ph/huliscam, Smart said.

Maya also proactively educates its users through in-app reminders and security tips via #ScamPatrol, encouraging customers to report suspicious activities by logging into the Maya app, going to their profile, and tapping "Get Help".