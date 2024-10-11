Phl 'concerned' over escalating Middle East tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the ASEAN-East Asia Summit, Marcos called on all parties to refrain from violence and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict as he stressed the Philippines' support for a two-state solution involving Israel and Palestine.

The recent exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah has led to a significant increase in tensions in the region. Israeli forces have targeted Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, while Hezbollah has launched rockets into Israel.

The conflict has displaced thousands of people and caused significant damage to infrastructure. The Philippine government has announced plans to repatriate Filipino citizens who are caught in the crossfire.

Marcos has ordered concerned government agencies to mobilize resources to ensure the safe and timely return of Filipinos affected by the crisis.

Meantime, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the Philippine military is ready to assist with repatriation efforts as soon as diplomatic clearances are obtained.