Farm to Jollibee

Jollibee’s Farmer Entrepreneurship Program swept this year’s ESG Business Awards for its impactful contributions to the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in the Philippines.

FEP won the Entrepreneurship Development Program Award, recognizing its commitment to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and cultivating an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

It also secured the “Social Welfare Award” for ensuring the well-being and basic needs of vulnerable populations, protecting them against risks and hardships, and promoting social and economic stability.

This marks the first time the Jollibee Group Foundation has been recognized by ESG Business, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and fostering equitable futures.

Pepot Miñana Jr., chief sustainability and public affairs officer at Jollibee Group:

“We believe that the farming sector plays a huge role in achieving food security. Yet, they continue to face significant challenges due to various limitations such as lack of access to resources and sure markets. With FEP, our goal is to help them overcome those barriers by equipping them with skills and knowledge to become effective agro-entrepreneurs.”

The ESG Business Awards is an esteemed regional awards program that celebrates companies that lead sustainable development, showcasing those actively making a positive impact through social responsibility.

FEP is an agro-entrepreneurial and leadership program that aims to educate smallholder farmers on innovative farming technologies and entrepreneurship so they can adopt sustainable farming methods, increase their productivity, and gain higher incomes.

With FEP’s support, Filipino smallholder farmers have achieved income stability, repaid loans, accessed better financial services, built their own homes, and funded their children’s tertiary education, and inspired more youth and women to pursue farming.

Jollibee acknowledges the farmers’ key role in having a resilient supply chain.