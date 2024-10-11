DOJ-IACAT to go hard against human exploiters

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) have pledged to intensify efforts to protect Filipina women from exploitation, particularly in cases where they are treated as mere commodities, violating their dignity and rights.

The DOJ-IACAT highlighted recent reports concerning vulnerable Filipinas being misled and exploited as surrogate mothers abroad since October 2023. The NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking previously referred a case of intercepted passengers suspected of being trafficked for surrogacy to the National Bureau of Investigation for further inquiry and potential legal action.

These women, often driven by economic hardship, are coerced into surrogacy agreements under false pretenses and without adequate legal protection.

Under the leadership of Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the DOJ is committed to safeguarding Filipina women from such exploitation.

“We view this practice as a form of modern-day slavery and exploitation. We are closely investigating these incidents to determine whether these women can be classified as victims of human trafficking,” the DOJ said.

Philippine law defines trafficking as the recruitment, transportation, or harboring of individuals through force, fraud, or deception for exploitation. The exploitation of women in surrogate arrangements, particularly when they are coerced or misled, fits this definition.

The DOJ urged Filipinas to be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true, especially those involving overseas work in surrogacy. They also called for cooperation from international partners in combating this rising form of exploitation.

"Rest assured, the DOJ is committed to ensuring that those responsible for exploiting our fellow Filipinas will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," they emphasized.

The department continues to work closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and other relevant agencies to provide protection and support to victims, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.

For immediate assistance or to report incidents of trafficking or surrogacy-related exploitation, the public is encouraged to contact the DOJ and IACAT hotline or visit their website for further information.