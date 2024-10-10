KADIWA to sell P43 rice per kilo---DA

Starting Friday, a more reasonably-priced rice, at P43 per kilogram will be available in various outlets of KADIWA ng Pangulo, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Thursday.
This is lower than its previous price of P45 per kilo.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., stated that the price reduction aims to lower the national staple grain price “to the most affordable level possible.”
“Rice sold under this program will be accessible to more consumers, thanks to our planned expansion of the KADIWA network. We expect to double our KADIWA outlets this weekend as part of a broader goal of reaching 169 stores by the end of the year,” the DA chief added.
Unlike the subsidized P29 program, which targets vulnerable sectors like indigents and senior citizens, Rice-for-All is available to all consumers in larger volumes.
Meanwhile, 20 KADIWA ng Pangulo stores will be opened on the same day in various parts of Metro Manila and Calamba, Laguna.
These new outlets include Ocean Fish - Brgy. 8, Caloocan; Brgy. 28 Zone 3 Caloocan City—Site 1; Brgy. 28 Zone 3 Caloocan City—Site 2; BFAR—Longos, Malabon City; Kalt Alles—NFPC-PFDA, NBBN, Navotas; Tuazon, Brgy. Potrero, Malabon; Kalt Alles—Potrero, Malabon; Sauyo, Quezon City; Brgy. Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna Compound; Brgy. Daang Bakal, Mandaluyong; Brgy. Hulo Mandaluyong City; Brgy. Addition Hills; BFCT Bagsakan, No. 1 Marcos Hiway, Marikina City; Brgy. Tanong, Marikina; Fortune Barangay Hall, Barangay Fortune, Marikina City; Concepcion Uno Barangay Hall, Concepcion Uno, Marikina City; Lot 12 BIk 4 R Thaddeus St. Marietta Romeo Village Brgy. Sta, Lucia Pasig City; No. 4 Geronimo, Philand Drive, Brgy. Pasong Tamo, QC; Zamora St., Cor A. Bonifacio, Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Quezon City; and Alley 4, Bulacan St., Brgy. Payatas B, Quezon City.
According to Junibert de Sagun, DA's Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service director, these new outlets will be open seven days a week, unlike the previous stores that operate only two to three days a week.
The DA eyes to establish at least one KADIWA store in each of the 1,500 municipalities nationwide.