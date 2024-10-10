KADIWA to sell P43 rice per kilo---DA

Starting Friday, a more reasonably-priced rice, at P43 per kilogram will be available in various outlets of KADIWA ng Pangulo, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Thursday.

This is lower than its previous price of P45 per kilo.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr., stated that the price reduction aims to lower the national staple grain price “to the most affordable level possible.”

“Rice sold under this program will be accessible to more consumers, thanks to our planned expansion of the KADIWA network. We expect to double our KADIWA outlets this weekend as part of a broader goal of reaching 169 stores by the end of the year,” the DA chief added.

Unlike the subsidized P29 program, which targets vulnerable sectors like indigents and senior citizens, Rice-for-All is available to all consumers in larger volumes.