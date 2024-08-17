MSME-powered Kadiwa franchise stores pushed

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco has expressed strong support for the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) plan to expand Kadiwa Stores through franchising, highlighting its potential to spur the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

On Saturday, Tiangco endorsed the proposal, noting that opening Kadiwa Franchise Stores could significantly encourage MSME growth.

“We are optimistic that if the Department of Agriculture opens the initiative to cooperatives or even small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs, we can expand livelihood opportunities and create jobs across the country,” Tiangco said.

He emphasized that expanding Kadiwa Stores’ operations could provide entrepreneurial opportunities while ensuring access to affordable basic commodities.

“With the administration’s focus on improving food production in the country, this approach can offer a comprehensive initiative that enhances food production, sustainability, and market access for Filipino farmers. It also provides an effective mechanism to mitigate inflation,” he added.

Tiangco also supported the views of DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, noting that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s decision to lead the DA at the start of his term allowed him to fully understand the state of agricultural development in the country. This understanding has led to various policies and programs aimed at modernizing agriculture and improving food sustainability.

Tiangco believes the Kadiwa program could become a key pillar in the administration’s poverty alleviation efforts, especially if the franchise program is extended to small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

“The Kadiwa program has immense potential to strengthen MSMEs in the country. More than five million jobs are generated by MSMEs. If this initiative is implemented properly, it can create jobs, boost revenues, and more importantly, improve access to affordable commodities,” Tiangco said.

“This is not only beneficial for the local economy but also a significant relief for Filipino families struggling with rising prices,” he added.

Tiangco said he is confident that under the leadership of Laurel, the initiative can be effectively integrated into the administration’s broader MSME development plans.

“We can see that President Bongbong is mobilizing the entire government machinery to implement programs that will uplift Filipinos. I am certain that the DA, under Secretary Tiu Laurel, will be innovative in its implementation of this initiative to ensure it is inclusive and instrumental in providing opportunities for Filipinos to progress,” he said.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. previously announced the department’s plan to allow cooperatives and private sector operators to franchise Kadiwa stores, with the goal of increasing the number of permanent outlets nationwide.