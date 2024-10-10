Flood control project in San Nicolas eases flooding risks after typhoon

Residents of Barangay Sta. Asuncion in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, are seeing significant improvements in flood prevention following the completion of a new flood control structure along Nangabungan Creek. The project, aimed at reducing the risk of floods in the area, proved its effectiveness during recent typhoons, where it successfully prevented water from overflowing onto barangay roads, a long-standing problem.

The flood control structure, spanning 140 meters, was constructed under the General Appropriations Act of 2023, with a budget of Php 14.47 million. Work commenced on 8 May 2023, and was completed by 7 December 2023. The project involved widening the creek, installing concrete retaining walls, gabion boxes, and riprap to prevent erosion. Additional work included clearing debris, improving drainage systems, and landscaping the surrounding area to manage heavy rainwater flow.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Ilocos Norte Second District Engineering Office, led by District Engineer James P. Ferrer, oversaw the project. It aims to mitigate the impact of severe weather events, benefiting the residents of Barangay Sta. Asuncion and nearby areas such as San Agustin and San Marcos.

According to District Engineer James P. Ferrer, “The flood control initiative not only improves community safety and property protection but also strengthens the region’s resilience to climate change by reducing the risk of future flooding.”