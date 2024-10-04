Marcos orders DA to assist Ilocos Norte farmers hit hard by ST Julian

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Agriculture (DA) to assist farmers hit hard by the recent onslaught of super typhoon Julian in Ilocos Norte.

Worried about typhoon-damaged crops, Marcos ordered DA Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel to help the local farmers cope with the loss of their harvest season.

“We’ll have to assist our farmers, nawala ‘yung planting season nila. They lost one planting season,” Marcos lamented.

In response, Laurel said the DA has already carried out appropriate interventions, which are ready for distribution to the typhoon-affected farmers.

The DA reported that at least 15,000 tons of crops were destroyed due to typhoon Julian.