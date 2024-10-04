Marcos orders DA to assist Ilocos Norte farmers hit hard by ST Julian
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Agriculture (DA) to assist farmers hit hard by the recent onslaught of super typhoon Julian in Ilocos Norte.
Worried about typhoon-damaged crops, Marcos ordered DA Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel to help the local farmers cope with the loss of their harvest season.
“We’ll have to assist our farmers, nawala ‘yung planting season nila. They lost one planting season,” Marcos lamented.
In response, Laurel said the DA has already carried out appropriate interventions, which are ready for distribution to the typhoon-affected farmers.
The DA reported that at least 15,000 tons of crops were destroyed due to typhoon Julian.
Hence, the agency has allocated P164.27 million worth of agricultural inputs, including rice, corn, and vegetable seeds, being handled by the DA regional field offices in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon.
Laurel also noted the local farmers can avail of the P25,000 loanable amounts from the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC)—which is payable in three years at zero interest.
He added the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. is currently working on the indemnification of insured farmers affected by the typhoon.
“I have instructed PCIC to expedite, hopefully after two to three weeks maka-issue na sila ng indemnification checks to our farmers,” Laurel said.
The DA chief briefed Marcos on the agency’s initial assessment of the damages brought by the typhoon to the agricultural sector.