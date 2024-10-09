Red tide remains in VisMin waters

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warned the public against consuming fish harvested in some areas in Visayas and Mindanao as they remain positive for parasitic shellfish poison (PSP) or toxic red tide.

The Department of Agriculture-attached bureau reported that PSP is still present in the shellfish collected and tested from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga Island, Irong-Irong Bay, Cambatutay Bay in Samar; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Carigara Bay in Leyte; coastal waters of Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay Province; Maqueda Bay in Samar; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas are unsafe for human consumption. Likewise, harvesting, selling, and buying of the said aquaculture products collected in the infected areas are prohibited.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs in these areas are safe for consumption, provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.