SCUTTLEBUTT

T3 sa Senado

With two Tulfos figuring in the top five of the magic 12 in independent surveys on the senatorial race, the possibility of the hard-hitting brothers collectively known as T3 from a defunct television program looms.

House Deputy Leader ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo said the phenomena of the trio of brothers as senators should be left to the people to decide in the absence of a law restricting it.

Ben Tulfo, a broadcast journalist, filed his certificate of candidacy for a Senate run as an independent bet on Saturday while Erwin filed his CoC last Sunday as a member of Lakas-CMD. Raffy Tulfo is an incumbent senator.

The law against political dynasties that would ban family members in multiple positions in government has long been stuck in the archives of Congress since it couldn’t generate enough support from legislators.

“For now, since we have no law banning the Tulfos’ candidacy, let the people decide,” according to Erwin.

“Do voters want one Tulfo, two Tulfos, three Tulfos? Do we want one Duterte, two Dutertes, three Dutertes? One Marcos, two Marcoses, three Marcoses? It is up for the people to decide,” Erwin, who has been topping the surveys, said.

One of his programs if he is voted into the Senate will be the reform of the social amelioration program of the government, Erwin said.

“The government gives out too much ‘ayuda’ to the point that we are teaching people to be lazy,” indicated Erwin, who is a former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DWSD) secretary.