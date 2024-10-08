Phl Air Force wraps week-long ‘Sanay-Bagwis’

The Philippine Air Force on Tuesday said it has wrapped up a week-long operation exercise dubbed “Sanay-Bagwis” aimed at enhancing interoperability among air force units, identifying operational gaps and refining the integrated air operations concept.

PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo N. Castillo said the exercise demonstrated the PAF's commitment to maintaining a high state of operational preparedness and safeguarding the country's airspace.

Castillo said the completion of "Sanay-Bagwis" reinforces the PAF's unwavering dedication to serving the nation and ensuring its air defense capabilities remain at the forefront.

In his remarks during the closing of the exercise at the Col Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City on Monday, PAF chief LtGen. Stephen Parreño stressed the exercise's significance in assessing the PAF's current capabilities and determining necessary adjustments to meet evolving security challenges.

“Sanay-Bagwis" was participated by members of various PAF Units, where they simulated real-world scenarios for their test readiness and coordination from 1 to 7 October. It featured two key events including a Tabletop Exercise and a Field Training Exercise, which were conducted in Villamor Air Base as well as in respective locations of PAF Core System Owners and Flying Units, and other PAF air bases.