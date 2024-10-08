LATEST

LIVE updates - COC filing, 2025 elections Day 8

Today marks the eighth and final day for aspiring candidates in the 2025 national and local elections (#Halalan2025) to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and for party-lists to submit their Certificates of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination (CONA).

For Senate candidates and party-lists, papers must be filed at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel, while local bets must head to their respective local Comelec offices to file.

The period for COC filing is between 1-8 October, 2024. Candidates can file their papers on the weekend.

'Bikoy' back at it

8:35 AM - Peter Advincula is an early filer at Manila Hotel on the last day of COC submission. He was found guilty of perjury in 2023 over allegations made against the Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG. | Screen grab from Comelec's live stream.

Isko Moreno to file in Manila today

8:10 AM - Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will file his COC today, 8 October, for another term as local chief exec. Stay tuned for updates.

A throng of his supporters are already gathered outside Manila City Hall and Arroceros Forest Park | Via Pat Santos

