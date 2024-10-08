Marcoleta runs for Senator

Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator on Tuesday, 8 October.

Banking on his "unity" platform, Marcoleta is running as an independent candidate.

"Kahit kailan, kahit saan, hindi po natin makakamit ang tunay, tapat, at mabilisang paglilingkod sa lahat ng mamamayan, kung wala po ang pagkakaisa (Anytime, anywhere, we cannot achieve true, honest, and quick service to all citizens, if there's no unity)," he said.

"Pati pagsulong ng ating bansa ay makokompromiso kung walang pagdadamayan at pagtutulungan sa isa't isa (Even the progress of our country will be compromised if there is no sympathy and mutual cooperation)," he added.

Marcoleta, who earlier alleged that at least P1 billion worth of funds were transferred from South Korean-based banks to 49 offshore account of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia, said he made no accusations to any of the poll body's officials.

He likewise expressed his trust to Comelec's system that it carry out "cleans and honest" elections.

"Nananatili po akong ganap na nagtitiwala sa Comelec sa paiiralin ang isang malinis at tapat at credible na elections sa ating bansa (I remain fully confident in the Comelec to hold a clean, honest, and credible elections in our country)," he added.

Marcoleta was one of the vocal opponents of ABS-CBN and one of the 70 representatives who voted permanently to deny the franchise renewal of the network.

In April 2022, 12 days prior to the elections, Marcoleta withdrew his senatorial bid, citing his "poor showing" in the survey.