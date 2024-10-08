Marivic Co-Pilar files COC for second QC congress term

Quezon City Second Termer Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar of Tandang Sora District (VI) filed her Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for re-election to the House of Representatives.

Accompanied by Mayor Joy Belmonte and her husband, Banjo Pilar, Co-Pilar submitted her CoC at the Commission on Elections' designated filing center in San Juan.

Co-Pilar is expected to run unopposed, with a strong track record in her district. She began her public service as the youngest barangay kagawad (village councilor) at 19 and became the youngest barangay chairman of Barangay Pasong Tamo four years later.

After serving her barangay for 13 years, Co-Pilar transitioned to city councilor, completing three terms over nine years, before becoming the congresswoman for District 6.

Her husband, Banjo, who succeeded her in Barangay Pasong Tamo and currently serves as a city councilor, is also running for a second term.